World Elephant Day 2024: Know date, history, significance

World Elephant Day, observed on August 12, focuses on critical conservation issues facing elephants. It highlights habitat loss, illegal ivory trade

Importance of World Elephant Day

World Elephant Day, celebrated on August 12, is crucial for raising awareness about threats elephants face. The day serves as a platform to advocate for protection and preservation

Theme for 2024

The 2024 theme, 'Personifying prehistoric beauty, theological relevance, and environmental importance,' emphasizes preserving natural habitats to ensure elephant survival

History of World Elephant Day

Established on August 12, 2012, by Patricia Sims and the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation of Thailand, World Elephant Day has grown significantly

Role of the World Elephant Society

Founded in November 2015, the World Elephant Society supports the annual World Elephant Day campaign

Significance of World Elephant Day

This day raises awareness about elephants' plight, including threats like habitat loss and poaching. It encourages people to take action, from supporting conservation organizations

Threats from Illegal Trade

Elephants face severe threats from poaching for ivory. Despite a 1989 ban, illegal ivory trade persists, driven by demand for ivory products

Special Focus for 2024

On August 12, 2024, conservationists will address escalating threats to elephant populations. This year's observance aligns with the peak of monsoons

