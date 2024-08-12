Lifestyle

World Elephant Day 2024: Why are elephants important in Kerala?

Image credits: Pixabay

Sons of 'sahya'

In Kerala, elephants are often called the "sons of the Sahya," a reference from the poem "Sahyante Makan" by Vyloppalli Sreedhara Menon.
 

Image credits: Getty

State Animal

The elephant appears on the emblem of the Government of Kerala, derived from the Royal Arms of Travancore and Cochin.
 

Image credits: Getty

Elephants in temple festivals

Elephants carry deities during annual festival processions and ceremonial circumambulations in Hindu temples. They are adorned with gold-plated caparisons, bells, and necklaces.
 

Image credits: Getty

Thrissur Pooram

The obsession with elephants peaks during Thrissur Pooram, a major temple festival in Kerala that attracts lakhs of visitors and is a prestigious event for temple elephants.
 

Image credits: Getty

Elephant palace

The world's only Elephant Palace, located in Punnattur Kotta, 3 km from the Guruvayur temple, was built to house the temple's elephants. Guruvayur Kesavan was one among them.
 

Image credits: Getty

Three mahouts for each elephant

Each elephant has three mahouts, known as "paappan" in Malayalam. Their primary duties include bathing and massaging the elephant with small rocks and coconut husks.
 

Image credits: Freepik
