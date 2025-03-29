Chaitra Navratri 2025: Know Shubh Muhurat, Ghata Sthapana & Rituals

Lifestyle
Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated for 8 days this year, as Ashtami and Navami fall on the same day due to a change in dates.
Chauthi and Panchami puja will be performed on Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025, due to the adjustment in the Navratri schedule this year.
The Ghata Sthapana shubh muhurat will begin at 06:13 am and end at 10:21 am on the first day of Navratri.
The Abhijit muhurat for Ghata Sthapana will be from 12:00 pm to 12:50 pm, offering a 50-minute window for the ritual.
To set up the Kalash, invoke gods, place barley and soil, add water, and cover with a coconut tied with a red cloth and mauli.
The auspicious color for the first day of Navratri is orange, and it is considered beneficial to wear orange clothes on this day.
