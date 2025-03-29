Lifestyle

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Know Shubh Muhurat, Ghata Sthapana & Rituals

Image credits: Getty

Chaitra Navratri 2025

Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated for 8 days this year, as Ashtami and Navami fall on the same day due to a change in dates.

 

Image credits: Getty

Puja Dates

Chauthi and Panchami puja will be performed on Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025, due to the adjustment in the Navratri schedule this year.

Image credits: Getty

Ghata Sthapana Time

The Ghata Sthapana shubh muhurat will begin at 06:13 am and end at 10:21 am on the first day of Navratri.

 

Image credits: Getty

Abhijit Muhurat

The Abhijit muhurat for Ghata Sthapana will be from 12:00 pm to 12:50 pm, offering a 50-minute window for the ritual.

Image credits: Getty

Kalash Setup Ritual

To set up the Kalash, invoke gods, place barley and soil, add water, and cover with a coconut tied with a red cloth and mauli.

 

 

Image credits: Getty

Navratri Color

The auspicious color for the first day of Navratri is orange, and it is considered beneficial to wear orange clothes on this day.

Image credits: pinterest

