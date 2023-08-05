Include these 7 foods in your diet for better sleep

Lifestyle
Fatty fish such as salmon, trout, and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These can increase the production of serotonin that contributes to sleep regulation.
Almonds are high in magnesium, which has been shown to enhance sleep quality. Walnuts contain melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles.
Cherries, especially tart cherries, are naturally rich in melatonin. Melatonin is a hormone that helps control sleep patterns.
They contain tryptophan, an amino acid that promotes the production of both serotonin and melatonin.
Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and oats have a low glycemic index, which means they release glucose into the bloodstream gradually.
Certain herbal teas, such as chamomile, valerian root, and lavender, have natural relaxing properties that can aid in sleep.
Calcium helps the brain use tryptophan to produce melatonin. Warm milk has been a traditional remedy for better sleep, as it also creates a comforting bedtime routine.