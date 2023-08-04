Paratha to Poha-7 Indian breakfast ideas for weekend

Lifestyle
Indian breakfasts are diverse and flavorful, making weekends a perfect time to enjoy traditional and delicious dishes. Here are 7 breakfast ideas to elevate your weekend mornings.
Relish soft and steamed idlis served with coconut chutney and a side of sambar. These fermented rice cakes are a staple in South Indian cuisine.
Indulge in crispy and savory dosas filled with a spiced potato filling. Serve with coconut chutney and sambar for a classic South Indian treat.
Delight in deep-fried bread (bhature) paired with spiced chickpea curry (chole). This North Indian dish is a hearty and indulgent option.
Enjoy stuffed parathas made by rolling spiced potato filling inside whole wheat dough. Serve with yogurt, pickles, or a dollop of butter.
Cook roasted semolina (rava) with vegetables and spices to create a satisfying and flavorful dish. Top with roasted nuts and grated coconut.
Make a quick and nutritious dish using flattened rice (poha) cooked with onions, peas, and spices. Garnish with peanuts, fresh coriander, and a squeeze of lemon.
Prepare thin and flavorful Gujarati flatbreads (thepla) made with fenugreek leaves and spices. Enjoy them with yogurt or pickles.