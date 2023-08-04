Lifestyle

Listen to your Skin: 7 clear signals that it's time for detox

Our skin serves as a protective barrier and reflects our overall well-being. Skin occasionally calls for a detox to regain its natural radiance. 

Image credits: Pexels

Dull skin

Buildup of dead skin cells, and impurities makes your skin become dull. A detox can help unclog pores and restore your skin's natural radiance.

Image credits: Getty

Breakouts and Acne

Persistent breakouts or acne could indicate excessive oil production in the skin. A detoxifying regimen can help rebalance oil levels and calm inflammation.

Image credits: Pexels

Sensitive Skin

Skin sensitivity can increase abnormally when toxins get accumulated. A detox can help soothe and restore your skin's protective barrier.

Image credits: Pexels

Congested Pores

 Noticeable blackheads, whiteheads, or enlarged pores are signs of trapped oil, and debris. A detox helps remove impurities and pores.

Image credits: Pexels

Uneven Skin Texture

Combination of dead skin cells and product buildup makes your skin rough. A detox can exfoliate and smoothen the skin's texture.

Image credits: Pexels

Excessive oil or dryness

Extreme dryness and oiliness can indicate an imbalance in your skin's natural function. A detox helps regulate sebum production and restore hydration levels.

Image credits: Pexels

Prolonged Redness

Chronic redness or irritation might be linked to environmental toxins affecting your skin. A detox can provide relief and promote a calmer complexion.

Image credits: Getty
