Dhaam to Babru: 6 popular foods in Himachal Pradesh

Dhaam is a mix of red bean curry, fragrant rice, fried dal, boor ki kadhi, curd, salad, jaggery, and sweets. Here are 6 popular foods in Himachal Pradesh.

Siddu

Siddu is a tasty and popular food in Himachal Pradesh. It is a bun made with wheat flour and yeast.

Chha Gosht

Chha Gosht is a spicy Himachali mutton curry made with lamb in fragrant yoghurt curry with veggies and spices.

Kaale Channe Ka Khatta

It is prepped by boiling black chickpeas and then cooking them in a gravy with tamarind and fragrant spices and served with rice.

Madra

Madra is a flavourful and sumptuous curry made with boiled chickpeas, aromatic spices and veggies.

Babru

Babru looks similar to kachoris, which are popular in North India but has a unique taste.

