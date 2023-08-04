Dhaam to Babru: 6 popular foods in Himachal Pradesh

Lifestyle
Dhaam is a mix of red bean curry, fragrant rice, fried dal, boor ki kadhi, curd, salad, jaggery, and sweets. Here are 6 popular foods in Himachal Pradesh.
Siddu is a tasty and popular food in Himachal Pradesh. It is a bun made with wheat flour and yeast.
Chha Gosht is a spicy Himachali mutton curry made with lamb in fragrant yoghurt curry with veggies and spices.
It is prepped by boiling black chickpeas and then cooking them in a gravy with tamarind and fragrant spices and served with rice.
Madra is a flavourful and sumptuous curry made with boiled chickpeas, aromatic spices and veggies.
Babru looks similar to kachoris, which are popular in North India but has a unique taste.