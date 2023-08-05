Biryani to Chole Bhature-7 popular Indian lunch items for weekend

Lifestyle
Weekends are a great time to indulge in a leisurely and satisfying lunch. Here are seven popular Indian lunch items you can enjoy on the weekend.
A nutritious dish made with paneer (cottage cheese) and spinach, often accompanied by roti or naan.
Soft paneer cubes cooked in creamy tomato-based gravy, best enjoyed with naan or roti.
Experience a variety of flavors with a traditional thali, which includes a selection of different dishes, such as dal, vegetables, rice, roti, papad, raita, and dessert.
A rich and flavorful chicken curry served with roti or rice, perfect for those who enjoy non-vegetarian dishes.
A fragrant and flavorful rice dish cooked with aromatic spices, herbs, and marinated meat or vegetables. Biryani is a festive and hearty option.
Savory red kidney bean curry served with steamed rice, often accompanied by yogurt, pickles, and onions.
Deep-fried bread (bhature) paired with spiced chickpea curry (chole), offering a satisfying and indulgent North Indian meal.