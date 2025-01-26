Republic Day 2025 Wishes, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp and Facebook status

Lifestyle
We all have one slogan, let Republic Day be the most beloved. Let's celebrate it together, move forward for the country. Happy Republic Day
Light the lamp of patriotism, express love for the country from the heart. Happy Republic Day.
I don't want body or wealth, I just want this country filled with peace. As long as I live, for this motherland, and when I die, I want the tricolor as my shroud.
We are proud of our Constitution, we are proud of our tricolor. Let's celebrate patriotism on this Republic Day.
Pride of the country, identity of the country, we are Indians, this is our life. Happy Republic Day 2025
India is in every heart, respect for the nation, we are children of Mother India, we are all proud of this soil.
Let's bow down and salute those, whose destiny this position comes to. Fortunate is the blood that comes to the country's aid.
Let's stand under the tricolor today and promise to take the country to new heights. Happy Republic Day!
The pride of the country is from patriots, the honor of the country is from patriots, we are the flowers of that country, friends, whose name is India.
