7 effective post-dinner habits to boost weight loss

Lifestyle
A 15-minute walk after dinner aids digestion and blood sugar control.
Drinking herbal tea after meals boosts metabolism and reduces body fat.
Have dinner at least two hours before bedtime for better digestion.
Keep dinner light for better sleep and weight management.
Unhealthy snacks after dinner increase calorie intake, leading to weight gain. Choose protein-rich snacks.
Brushing at night aids dental health and may help with weight loss by preventing unnecessary snacking.
Meditate or stretch before bed to aid weight loss.
