Republic Day 2025: 5 easy, quick tricolor breakfast dishes you can try

1. Tricolor Dhokla

Divide besan batter into three parts. Add spinach paste to one, carrot paste to another, and leave the third plain. Steam until cooked.

2. Tricolor Idli

Divide idli batter into three. Add spinach paste to one, carrot paste to the second, and keep the third plain. Steam.

3. Tricolor Paratha

Divide wheat dough into three. Add spinach paste to one, carrot paste to another, leave the third plain. Make parathas.

4. Tricolor Sandwich

Spread chutney, paneer/mayo, and carrot paste on bread slices. Make sandwiches and cut into triangles.

5. Tricolor Fruit Salad

Use fruits like papaya/orange, banana, and grapes/kiwi. Arrange them in a tricolor pattern.

