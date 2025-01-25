Republic Day 2025: 5 easy, quick tricolor breakfast dishes you can try

Lifestyle
Divide besan batter into three parts. Add spinach paste to one, carrot paste to another, and leave the third plain. Steam until cooked.
Divide idli batter into three. Add spinach paste to one, carrot paste to the second, and keep the third plain. Steam.
Divide wheat dough into three. Add spinach paste to one, carrot paste to another, leave the third plain. Make parathas.
Spread chutney, paneer/mayo, and carrot paste on bread slices. Make sandwiches and cut into triangles.
Use fruits like papaya/orange, banana, and grapes/kiwi. Arrange them in a tricolor pattern.
