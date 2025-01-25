Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai's diet and beauty secrets at 51

Face Pack:

Aishwarya Rai uses homemade face packs for her skin.

Exfoliate:

She uses gram flour, milk, and turmeric to exfoliate.

Oil Bath:

Aishwarya Rai takes regular oil baths for healthy scalp and skin.

Facial Glow:

She uses honey and yogurt for a facial massage.

Water:

Aishwarya Rai drinks plenty of water for skin hydration.

Fruits:

She consumes nutritious fruits daily.

Aromatherapy:

She uses aromatherapy for skincare and stress reduction.

Home-cooked Meals:

She prefers healthy, home-cooked meals.

Salads:

She includes salads and steamed vegetables in her diet.

Cucumber:

She uses cucumber slices on her eyes to reduce dark circles.

