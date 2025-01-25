Lifestyle
Aishwarya Rai uses homemade face packs for her skin.
She uses gram flour, milk, and turmeric to exfoliate.
Aishwarya Rai takes regular oil baths for healthy scalp and skin.
She uses honey and yogurt for a facial massage.
Aishwarya Rai drinks plenty of water for skin hydration.
She consumes nutritious fruits daily.
She uses aromatherapy for skincare and stress reduction.
She prefers healthy, home-cooked meals.
She includes salads and steamed vegetables in her diet.
She uses cucumber slices on her eyes to reduce dark circles.
