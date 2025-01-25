Lifestyle
The heavy golden zari work on the red georgette fabric creates a stunning look. Recreate Juhi Chawla's heavy sharara suit for weddings.
The silver zari work on the yellow short kurti looks beautiful. The loose palazzo pants create a stylish look, perfect for mature women.
Juhi pairs a thread-work kurti with a long net skirt. The heavy work on the kurti and skirt creates a smart look. Pearl jewelry would complement this outfit.
The Anarkali suit with a printed dupatta is perfect for any occasion. Choose this simple and sober look inspired by Juhi.
The golden zari work on the maroon silk suit creates a smart look. Juhi paired this suit with an organza dupatta. Similar silk suits are available for around 2000 rupees.
Like Juhi Chawla, you can carry heavy work suits at any age. Just wear them with confidence and embrace fashion.
