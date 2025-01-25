Lifestyle

Elegant Suit Styles Inspired by Juhi Chawla

Heavy Golden Zari Work Red Sharara Suit

The heavy golden zari work on the red georgette fabric creates a stunning look. Recreate Juhi Chawla's heavy sharara suit for weddings.

Yellow Short Kurti with Palazzo

The silver zari work on the yellow short kurti looks beautiful. The loose palazzo pants create a stylish look, perfect for mature women.

Off-White Kurti with Skirt

Juhi pairs a thread-work kurti with a long net skirt. The heavy work on the kurti and skirt creates a smart look. Pearl jewelry would complement this outfit.

Royal Blue Anarkali Suit

The Anarkali suit with a printed dupatta is perfect for any occasion. Choose this simple and sober look inspired by Juhi.

Maroon Silk Suit

The golden zari work on the maroon silk suit creates a smart look. Juhi paired this suit with an organza dupatta. Similar silk suits are available for around 2000 rupees.

Embrace Fashion at Any Age

Like Juhi Chawla, you can carry heavy work suits at any age. Just wear them with confidence and embrace fashion.

