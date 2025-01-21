(PHOTOS) Sonam Kapoor inspired stylish dresses for 35+ women

Lifestyle
35+ moms looking fashionable should take inspiration from Sonam Kapoor's designer dresses.
35+ moms who love a stylish look can try Sonam's black coat-style gown for a unique appearance.
A front-cut glittering lehenga like Sonam's, styled with a heavy zari work long coat, is perfect for parties.
Working moms can rock a boss look with a coat, back-cut skirt, and contrasting top.
Steal the show at office parties with a simple, front-open, V-round neck designer gown like Sonam's.
For house or kitty parties, 35+ moms can style an off-shoulder printed dress for a fashionable look.
