Lifestyle

(PHOTOS) Sonam Kapoor inspired stylish dresses for 35+ women

Sonam Kapoor's Designer Dresses

35+ moms looking fashionable should take inspiration from Sonam Kapoor's designer dresses.

1. Black Coat Gown

35+ moms who love a stylish look can try Sonam's black coat-style gown for a unique appearance.

2. Front Cut Glittering Lehenga

A front-cut glittering lehenga like Sonam's, styled with a heavy zari work long coat, is perfect for parties.

3. The Boss Look

Working moms can rock a boss look with a coat, back-cut skirt, and contrasting top.

4. Front Open V-Neck Gown

Steal the show at office parties with a simple, front-open, V-round neck designer gown like Sonam's.

5. Off-Shoulder Printed Dress

For house or kitty parties, 35+ moms can style an off-shoulder printed dress for a fashionable look.

