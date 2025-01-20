Know Sanskrit origins of AM-PM and Vedic knowledge of time keeping

Lifestyle
AM means before 12 noon and PM means after 12 noon. We consider AM-PM to be English words, but you will be surprised to know that these words are short forms of Sanskrit words
The full form of the English word AM is Ante Meridian, Ante means before and the meaning of PM is Post Meridian, meaning after. The word Meridian is taken from an imaginary line
Whoever coined the terms AM-PM did not explain what 'before' and 'after' refer to. These are actually English short forms of Sanskrit words
In Sanskrit, there is a word 'Aarohanam Martandasya', which means the rising of the sun. The sun rises in the sky before 12 noon. That is why the word AM is used for it in English
In Sanskrit, there is another word 'Patanam Martandasya', which means setting of sun. The sun starts setting after 12 noon. Thus, from 'Patanam Martandasya', British created PM
The English language took the Sanskrit words describing the rising and setting of the sun, shortened them, and misled us. Even today, we consider AM-PM to be English words
