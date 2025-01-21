(PHOTOS) Bipasha Basu's stunning traditional-modern saree collection

Lifestyle
Bipasha Basu wears a floral print velvet saree on a brown base. The saree has a lace border. The actress paired it with a heavy necklace and mang tikka.
This saree by Bipasha Basu is quite unique. The black base saree has a golden print. The pallu is golden. The actress carried it with a ruffle blouse.
The Bengali beauty paired a royal blue saree with a large bindi. She completed the look with a simple V-neck blouse and large earrings. You can copy this look for festivals.
Bipasha wore a half-sleeved blouse with this dual-shaded silk saree. The actress prefers simple blouses and heavy earrings with sarees.
Being connected to Bengali culture, Bipasha is seen in a traditional saree with Kantha work. This saree is great for a traditional look.
Even though Bipasha is one of the boldest actresses in Bollywood, she keeps tradition in mind when it comes to sarees. She wears simple blouses instead of revealing ones.
