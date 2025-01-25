Republic Day 2025: Interesting facts about parade and 21-gun salute

Lifestyle
India celebrates Republic Day every year on January 26, commemorating the enactment of the Constitution in 1950. This year, the country is celebrating its 76th Republic Day.
January 26 is historically significant as 'Purna Swaraj Day' was celebrated on this day in 1930. In 1950, India's Constitution was enacted, declaring India a sovereign republic.
Previously, Republic Day celebrations began on January 24. However, since 2022, they commence on January 23 and conclude with the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29.
The Beating Retreat is the final event of Republic Day, held on January 29. Bands from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force play patriotic tunes.
The President of India, the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, takes the salute during the Beating Retreat. This tradition is rooted in ancient military customs.
From 1950 to 1954, the parade was held at various locations like Irwin Stadium (now Major Dhyan Chand Stadium), Kingsway (now Kartavya Path), Red Fort, and Ramlila Maidan.
Since 1955, the Republic Day parade has been held annually at Rajpath (now Kartavya Path) in Delhi.
On the first Republic Day, President Dr. Rajendra Prasad hoisted the national flag. The parade at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium included over 100 aircraft and 3000 personnel.
The 21-gun salute honors the President. It uses blank cartridges, timed to the national anthem's duration.
Initially, British 25-pounder guns were used, but in 2023, they were replaced by indigenous 105 mm field guns.
Indonesia's President Sukarno was the chief guest in 1950. In 1955, Pakistan's Governor-General Malik Ghulam Mohammed was the chief guest at Rajpath.
This year's theme, 'Golden India – Heritage and Development', showcases India's rich culture and progress.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is the chief guest for Republic Day 2025.
The parade will feature tableaux from 16 states/UTs and 10 ministries. A 160-member marching contingent and a 190-member band from Indonesia will also participate.
