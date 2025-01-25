Lifestyle

Republic Day 2025: Interesting facts about parade and 21-gun salute

Republic Day 2025 Parade

India celebrates Republic Day every year on January 26, commemorating the enactment of the Constitution in 1950. This year, the country is celebrating its 76th Republic Day.

Why is Republic Day celebrated on January 26?

January 26 is historically significant as 'Purna Swaraj Day' was celebrated on this day in 1930. In 1950, India's Constitution was enacted, declaring India a sovereign republic.

Duration of Republic Day Celebrations

Previously, Republic Day celebrations began on January 24. However, since 2022, they commence on January 23 and conclude with the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29.

What is the Beating Retreat Ceremony?

The Beating Retreat is the final event of Republic Day, held on January 29. Bands from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force play patriotic tunes.

Ancient Tradition of Beating Retreat

The President of India, the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, takes the salute during the Beating Retreat. This tradition is rooted in ancient military customs.

History of the Republic Day Parade

From 1950 to 1954, the parade was held at various locations like Irwin Stadium (now Major Dhyan Chand Stadium), Kingsway (now Kartavya Path), Red Fort, and Ramlila Maidan.

Venue of the Republic Day Parade

Since 1955, the Republic Day parade has been held annually at Rajpath (now Kartavya Path) in Delhi.

Events of the First Republic Day

On the first Republic Day, President Dr. Rajendra Prasad hoisted the national flag. The parade at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium included over 100 aircraft and 3000 personnel.

21-Gun Salute on Republic Day

The 21-gun salute honors the President. It uses blank cartridges, timed to the national anthem's duration.

Evolution of the 21-Gun Salute

Initially, British 25-pounder guns were used, but in 2023, they were replaced by indigenous 105 mm field guns.

Chief Guest of the First Republic Day

Indonesia's President Sukarno was the chief guest in 1950. In 1955, Pakistan's Governor-General Malik Ghulam Mohammed was the chief guest at Rajpath.

Republic Day 2025 Theme

This year's theme, 'Golden India – Heritage and Development', showcases India's rich culture and progress.

Republic Day 2025 Chief Guest

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is the chief guest for Republic Day 2025.

Republic Day 2025 Highlights

The parade will feature tableaux from 16 states/UTs and 10 ministries. A 160-member marching contingent and a 190-member band from Indonesia will also participate.

