Money plant vastu benefit: Bring wealth home with THESE placement tips

Lifestyle
Money plant is a common plant but its effect is amazing. If you want to get rich, the remedies mentioned below can help you…
If you want progress in business, plant a money plant in a clay pot in the south direction of your shop or office. Water it daily. This will grow your business.
If you have invested somewhere and want profit in it, mix 2 spoons of milk in a glass of water and put it in the money plant every day. This will definitely benefit you.
Write the names of the people from whom you have to get money on a blank paper. Now bury it in the money plant soil. It is believed that doing this can get your stuck money back.
If you want a promotion in your job, mix 2 drops of perfume in a glass of water and put it in money plant every day. This will strengthen your Venus and you may get a promotion.
