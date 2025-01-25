Lifestyle

Money plant vastu benefit: Bring wealth home with THESE placement tips

Easy Money Plant Remedies

Money plant is a common plant but its effect is amazing. If you want to get rich, the remedies mentioned below can help you…

1. Remedy for Business Growth

If you want progress in business, plant a money plant in a clay pot in the south direction of your shop or office. Water it daily. This will grow your business.

2. Remedy for Investment Returns

If you have invested somewhere and want profit in it, mix 2 spoons of milk in a glass of water and put it in the money plant every day. This will definitely benefit you.

3. Remedy to Recover Stuck Money

Write the names of the people from whom you have to get money on a blank paper. Now bury it in the money plant soil. It is believed that doing this can get your stuck money back.

4. Remedy for Promotion at Job

If you want a promotion in your job, mix 2 drops of perfume in a glass of water and put it in money plant every day. This will strengthen your Venus and you may get a promotion.

