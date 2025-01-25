Lifestyle
Republic Day serves as a reminder of our democracy's power and our people's perseverance.
"We are Indians, firstly and lastly." - Dr B.R. Ambedkar
"Democracy means nothing if people are not able to work the democracy for the common good." - Jawaharlal Nehru
"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others." - Mahatma Gandhi
"Take to the path of dharma – the path of truth and justice." - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
"The future depends on what we do in the present." - Subhas Chandra Bose
"Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high… Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake." - Rabindranath Tagore
"The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India." - Lala Lajpat Rai
"We must re-dedicate ourselves to the service of the people and the country." - Dr Rajendra Prasad
