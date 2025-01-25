Lifestyle

Republic Day serves as a reminder of our democracy's power and our people's perseverance.

Image credits: social media

"We are Indians, firstly and lastly." - Dr B.R. Ambedkar

Image credits: Getty

"Democracy means nothing if people are not able to work the democracy for the common good." - Jawaharlal Nehru

Image credits: Getty

"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others." - Mahatma Gandhi

Image credits: Getty

"Take to the path of dharma – the path of truth and justice." - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Image credits: Pinterest

"The future depends on what we do in the present." - Subhas Chandra Bose

Image credits: social media

"Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high… Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake." - Rabindranath Tagore

Image credits: social media

"The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India." - Lala Lajpat Rai

Image credits: x

"We must re-dedicate ourselves to the service of the people and the country." - Dr Rajendra Prasad

Image credits: x

