Lifestyle
Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni has become the Mahamandaleshwar of a Kinnar Akhara and will now be known as Mamta Nand Giri. She took initiation during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela.
Mamta Kulkarni was born on April 20, 1972, in Mumbai. She belongs to a Marathi Brahmin family.
Mamta Kulkarni is primarily a Hindi film actress. She made her Bollywood debut in 1992 with the blockbuster 'Tiranga', starring Rajkumar and Nana Patekar.
Mamta's hit films include 'Tiranga', 'Waqt Hamara Hai', 'Krantivir', 'Karan Arjun', and 'Sabse Bada Khiladi'.
Mamta accused 'China Gate' director Rajkumar Santoshi of sexual harassment. She claimed her role was reduced due to her refusal to comply with his demands.
After 'China Gate', Mamta Kulkarni's career declined, and she finally retired from acting after the 2002 film 'Kabhi Tum Kabhi Hum'.
Mamta Kulkarni did a topless photoshoot for a magazine in 1993, which created a huge controversy as it wasn't common at that time.
Mamta Kulkarni has been accused of having underworld connections. Reports in the 1990s claimed she was dating gangster Chhota Rajan.
Mamta Kulkarni was involved in a drug trafficking case. Her husband Vicky Goswami was accused of drug trafficking, but Mamta denied the allegations.
Republic Day 2025: 8 Quotes to share on Facebook, WhatsApp
Money plant vastu benefit: Bring wealth home with THESE placement tips
PHOTOS: Kiara Advani's 6 lehengas to dazzle THIS wedding season
PHOTOS: Recreate Mamta Kulkarni's iconic saree looks for romantic date