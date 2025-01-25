Lifestyle
Kiara's yellow mirror work lehenga is perfect for weddings or Haldi ceremonies. Pair it with a designer blouse.
This black and white lehenga is a perfect option for young women. Pair it with heavy earrings for an attractive look.
Kiara's golden shimmery lehenga is perfect for cocktail parties. Style it with open hair or a messy bun for a glamorous look.
Floral print lehengas are trending. Pair this with matching makeup and heavy earrings for a stunning look.
Recreate Kiara's classy look with this pink lehenga. A chiffon or silk dupatta with light embroidery will enhance the beauty.
Kiara's heavy work lehenga is in high demand. Try this for a grand look this wedding season.
PHOTOS: Recreate Mamta Kulkarni's iconic saree looks for romantic date
PHOTOS: Tejasswi Prakash's homemade face pack for glowing skin
PHOTOS: Shweta Tiwari's stylish salwar suit designs for women over 40
PHOTOS: Preity Zinta's 8 stylish suit designs for youthful look