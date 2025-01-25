Lifestyle

Kiara Advani's 6 lehengas to dazzle THIS wedding season

Yellow Mirror Work Lehenga

Kiara's yellow mirror work lehenga is perfect for weddings or Haldi ceremonies. Pair it with a designer blouse.

Black and White Lehenga

This black and white lehenga is a perfect option for young women. Pair it with heavy earrings for an attractive look.

Golden Shimmery Lehenga

Kiara's golden shimmery lehenga is perfect for cocktail parties. Style it with open hair or a messy bun for a glamorous look.

Blue Floral Print Lehenga

Floral print lehengas are trending. Pair this with matching makeup and heavy earrings for a stunning look.

Pink Classy Lehenga

Recreate Kiara's classy look with this pink lehenga. A chiffon or silk dupatta with light embroidery will enhance the beauty.

Heavy Work White Lehenga

Kiara's heavy work lehenga is in high demand. Try this for a grand look this wedding season.

