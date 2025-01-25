Lifestyle
TV actress Tejasswi Prakash has amazing skin. She relies on traditional remedies for flawless, glowing skin.
Tejasswi Prakash uses homemade face packs for soft, glowing skin in winter instead of expensive products.
Tejasswi's face pack is simple: gram flour and yogurt. She mixes two tablespoons of gram flour with one tablespoon of yogurt.
Apply the pack to your face and neck. Let it dry for 10-15 minutes. Rinse with room temperature water.
Gram flour is a natural exfoliant that fights acne, dark spots, and uneven skin tone. Yogurt moisturizes, softens, and brightens skin.
