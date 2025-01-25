Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash's Glowing Skin Face Pack

Tejasswi Prakash's beauty secret

TV actress Tejasswi Prakash has amazing skin. She relies on traditional remedies for flawless, glowing skin.

Homemade face pack instead of expensive ones

Tejasswi Prakash uses homemade face packs for soft, glowing skin in winter instead of expensive products.

Yogurt and gram flour face pack

Tejasswi's face pack is simple: gram flour and yogurt. She mixes two tablespoons of gram flour with one tablespoon of yogurt.

Apply to entire face and neck

Apply the pack to your face and neck. Let it dry for 10-15 minutes. Rinse with room temperature water.

Benefits

Gram flour is a natural exfoliant that fights acne, dark spots, and uneven skin tone. Yogurt moisturizes, softens, and brightens skin.

