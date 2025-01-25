Lifestyle
For a subtle look like Mamta Kulkarni, wear a yellow bordered saree with a red blouse.
Like Mamta Kulkarni, you can also wear a plain red saree with gota patti and ghungroo lace. Pair it with a red blouse and a waistband.
Look gorgeous in a plain flared yellow saree with red pom-pom lace. Pair it with a red blouse with dori pattern sleeves.
To charm your husband on your second honeymoon, wear a white chiffon saree with a pearl-studded sleeveless blouse.
If you have a heavy full-sleeved yellow blouse, pair it with a plain yellow saree. Style your hair in a bun with a gajra for a wedding night vibe.
You can also wear a subtle red chiffon saree with golden lace. Pair it with a heavily embroidered red blouse and a maang tikka.
