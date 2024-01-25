Lifestyle

National Tourism Day 2024: 7 off-beat places to visit in North East

Uncover North East India's lesser-known wonders this National Tourism Day! From Mawlynnong's charm to Tawang's spirituality, a unique journey awaits

Image credits: Instagram

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya

Known as Cleanest Village in Asia, Mawlynnong is a picturesque village in East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya. Explore the living root bridges, breathtaking views of surrounding forests

Image credits: Instagram

Dzukou Valley, Nagaland

Nestled on the border of Nagaland and Manipur, Dzukou Valley is famous for its rolling hills, lush greenery, and vibrant flowers. The trek to Dzukou offers an enchanting experience

Image credits: Pixabay

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

Ziro Valley, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is known for its unique tribal culture and beautiful landscapes. The valley is surrounded by lush paddy fields

Image credits: Pixabay

Dawki, Meghalaya

Dawki, located on the India-Bangladesh border, is famous for its crystal-clear Umngot River. Take a boat ride on the river to witness the transparent waters

Image credits: Pixabay

Tawang Monastery, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang Monastery is one of the largest monasteries in India, offers a serene, spiritual experience. Surrounded by the Eastern Himalayas, the monastery provides breathtaking views

Image credits: Instagram

Phawngpui Blue Mountain, Mizoram

Phawngpui is the highest peak in the state. The trek to the summit offers panoramic views of the surrounding hills and valleys

Image credits: Instagram

Majuli, Assam

Majuli is the largest river island in the world, located in the Brahmaputra River. It's known for its vibrant culture, traditional dance forms, and the Satras

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One