Republic Day: Ethnic jewelry styles for this day

Ms. Dishi Somani, founder of DishiS Designer Jewellery shares some of the types of traditional jewelry you might like for Republic Day.
Kundan jewelry is known for its intricate designs, so choose a Kundan earring to add a touch of royal elegance to your Republic Day ensemble.
The peacock motifs are prevalent in Indian jewelry and are considered auspicious. This jewelry piece features motifs, that symbolize prosperity and grace.
The classic Silver Jhumki earrings reflect the rich cultural roots of India, making it an ideal choice for Republic Day celebrations.
The Aashima Diamond Nose Pins are a beautiful fusion of cultural richness and contemporary design. Crafted with precision, they showcase intricate patterns and feature diamonds.
Gold Diamond Bangles adorned with sparkling diamonds and made from genuine gold, not only add a touch of elegance but also symbolize a connection to tradition.
Let these Silver Pear-Shaped Earrings adds a touch of elegance, making them a perfect accessory for the occasion.