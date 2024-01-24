Lifestyle

Republic Day: Ethnic jewelry styles for this day

Image credits: Freepik

Republic Day

Ms. Dishi Somani, founder of DishiS Designer Jewellery shares some of the types of traditional jewelry you might like for Republic Day.

Image credits: Freepik

Pacata Gold Kundan Earrings

Kundan jewelry is known for its intricate designs, so choose a Kundan earring to add a touch of royal elegance to your Republic Day ensemble.

Image credits: PR

Mrignayani Peacock Pendant

The peacock motifs are prevalent in Indian jewelry and are considered auspicious. This jewelry piece features motifs, that symbolize prosperity and grace. 

Image credits: PR

Oxidized Classic Silver Jhumki Earrings

The classic Silver Jhumki earrings reflect the rich cultural roots of India, making it an ideal choice for Republic Day celebrations.

Image credits: PR

Aashima Diamond Nose Pins

The Aashima Diamond Nose Pins are a beautiful fusion of cultural richness and contemporary design. Crafted with precision, they showcase intricate patterns and feature diamonds.

Image credits: PR

Amisha Gold Diamond Bangles

Gold Diamond Bangles adorned with sparkling diamonds and made from genuine gold, not only add a touch of elegance but also symbolize a connection to tradition.

Image credits: PR

Silver Pear Shaped Earrings

Let these Silver Pear-Shaped Earrings adds a touch of elegance, making them a perfect accessory for the occasion. 

Image credits: PR
