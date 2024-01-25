National Tourism Day 2024: 7 UNESCO Heritage sites of North India

Lifestyle
Embark on a virtual odyssey celebrating National Tourism Day! Explore North India's UNESCO gems, from the Taj Mahal to historic forts. Join the journey of cultural wonders
The iconic Taj Mahal is a symbol of eternal love and one of the most famous monuments in the world. It was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983
Fatehpur Sikri is a well-preserved historical city that served as the capital of the Mughal Empire for a short period. It was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986
Agra Fort, also known as the Red Fort of Agra, is a historical fort in the city of Agra. It was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 along with the Taj Mahal
Humayun's Tomb is a magnificent Mughal mausoleum in Delhi, built for the Emperor Humayun. It was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1993
Red Fort, also known as Lal Qila, is a historic fort in Delhi that served as the main residence of Mughal emperors. It was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2007
Qutub Minar is the tallest brick minaret in world, part of Qutub Complex, includes several other historical structures. It was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1993
Jantar Mantar is an astronomical observatory built by Maharaja Jai Singh II in the 18th century. It was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010