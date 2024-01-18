Republic Day 2024: 6 places to witness parade in Delhi

Lifestyle
The main venue for the Republic Day Parade is Rajpath, where the parade starts from Rashtrapati Bhavan and moves along Rajpath, ending at India Gate.
India Gate, a war memorial at the eastern end of Rajpath, is a popular spot for witnessing the parade. The entire area is usually crowded and it offers a great view of the parade.
Vijay Chowk is another strategic location to witness the Republic Day Parade. The President of India takes the salute here, and spectators can experience the cultural performances.
Jantar Mantar is often visited by people who wish to witness the parade. It provides a unique perspective, and the atmosphere is vibrant with patriotic fervor.
The area around Janpath attracts many onlookers as people gather along the streets to catch a glimpse of the parade as it passes through this central location.
The lawns on either side of Rajpath are designated seating areas and tickets are needed as they provide a comfortable viewing experience with a direct view of the parade.