Lifestyle

Agra to Udaipur: 7 romantic getaways for couples

Indulge in love's embrace as we unveil allure of India's top 7 romantic weekend getaways. Royal Udaipur to tranquil Ooty, discover enchanting destinations for a romantic escape

Image credits: Pixabay

Udaipur

Udaipur is a romantic destination with its picturesque lakes, historic architecture, and vibrant culture. Boat rides on Lake Pichola and visits to the City Palace and Jag Mandir

Image credits: Pixabay

Goa

Couples can relax on the sandy shores, explore the spice plantations, and enjoy the lively atmosphere of beachside shacks and clubs

Image credits: Pixabay

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla is a charming hill station with colonial-era architecture. The Mall Road, Christ Church, and the Ridge are perfect spots for romantic strolls

Image credits: Pixabay

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty is a tranquil place with green landscapes, tea gardens, colonial-style bungalows. The Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Ooty Lake, Botanical Gardens offer a serene, romantic ambiance

Image credits: Pixabay

Kovalam, Kerala

Kovalam has pristine beaches, serene backwaters, is popular destination in God's Own Country. The lighthouse beach, Hawa Beach, Samudra Beach provide romantic setting for couples

Image credits: Pixabay

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali offers breathtaking landscapes with snow-capped mountains, lush valleys, and gushing rivers. Rohtang Pass, Solang Valley, and Hadimba Temple are some of the attractions

Image credits: Pixabay

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Agra, home to the iconic Taj Mahal, is a symbol of eternal love. While the Taj Mahal is a must-visit, Agra Fort and Mehtab Bagh offer quieter and equally romantic settings

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One