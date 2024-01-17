Ram Mandir: 7 quotes of Lord Ram on Wisdom and Dharma

Lifestyle
Embark on a spiritual journey with 7 insightful quotes from Lord Ram, unraveling timeless wisdom and dharma
Dharma is the foundation of a righteous life
Wisdom lies in understanding the impermanence of material pursuits
Follow the path of righteousness, for it leads to eternal peace
True knowledge is recognizing the divinity in all beings
Duty is sacred; perform it selflessly
In humility, find the strength to overcome challenges
The greatest wisdom is to discern between the real and the transient