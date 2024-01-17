Lifestyle

Ram Mandir: 7 quotes of Lord Ram on Wisdom and Dharma

Embark on a spiritual journey with 7 insightful quotes from Lord Ram, unraveling timeless wisdom and dharma

Dharma's Bedrock

Dharma is the foundation of a righteous life

Transient Pursuits

Wisdom lies in understanding the impermanence of material pursuits

Path to Eternal Peace

Follow the path of righteousness, for it leads to eternal peace

Divinity in All

True knowledge is recognizing the divinity in all beings

Sacred Duty

Duty is sacred; perform it selflessly

Strength in Humility

In humility, find the strength to overcome challenges

Discerning Wisdom

The greatest wisdom is to discern between the real and the transient

