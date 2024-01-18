Lifestyle

Ram Mandir: 6 lesser known facts about Sri Ram Janmabhoomi

Archaeological Significance

he Archaeological Survey of India conducted excavations in 2003, unearthing structures and artifacts that supported the belief that a temple existed at the site.

Mughal Connection

The Babri Masjid, which stood at the site until its demolition in 1992, was built in the Mughal era by Mir Baqi. 

Existence of a Temple

The belief in the existence of an ancient temple beneath the Babri Masjid was a crucial aspect of the Ayodhya dispute.

Timeline of Dispute

The dispute over the site has been ongoing for several decades. It gained significant attention in the 1980s and became a focal point of religious and political debates.

Court Cases

The legal battle over the ownership and title of the land has been one of the longest-running cases in Indian history. 

2019 verdict

The case went through various courts, including the Allahabad High Court, before the Supreme Court of India delivered a verdict in November 2019.

