7 tallest waterfalls of Europe

Vinnufossen is often considered tallest waterfall in Europe, with a total height of about 860 meters. It is located in the Sunndal municipality in Møre og Romsdal county
The Krimml Waterfalls are the highest waterfall in Austria, fifth highest in Europe, a total height of approximately 380 meters. They are situated in the High Tauern National Park
Langfoss is located in the Åkrafjorden in Hordaland county, Norway. It has a total height of about 612 meters (2,008 feet) and is one of the most picturesque waterfalls
Mardalsfossen is one of the highest waterfalls in Norway, with a total height of around 705 meters (2,313 feet). It is located in the Mardalen valley
Gavarnie Falls is situated in the Cirque de Gavarnie in the French Pyrenees. It has a single drop of about 422 meters (1,385 feet) and is one of the highest waterfalls in France
Rjukanfossen is a series of waterfalls in the Rjukan valley in Telemark, Norway. The total height of the falls is around 104 meters
Njupeskär is the highest waterfall in Sweden, with a height of approximately 125 meters (410 feet). It is located in the Fulufjället National Park