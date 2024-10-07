Lifestyle

Rekha's exquisite saree collection; 7 royal silk sarees

Micro Print Gold Silk Saree

This gold saree, crafted from silk fabric, was adorned with intricate embroidery of micro prints and handwork, perfectly complemented by matching three-quarter sleeves

Black Border Metallic Silk Saree

Rekha, often seen in heavily embellished sarees, opted for this sober black border metallic silk saree for a function, exuding a regal aura

Banarasi Silk Golden Saree

This Banarasi silk saree by Rekha is a stunning blend of golden and sky blue hues. The saree features intricate hand embroidery and micro print embellishments

Kanjeevaram Silk Saree

This authentic Kanjeevaram silk saree is adorned with pure gold zari work, lending the fabric an unmatched sheen. The fine thread weaving on the silk saree enhances its value

Chougoshia Sitara Silk Saree

Rekha looks stunning in this white and golden Chougoshia Sitara silk saree. This 150-year-old saree was worn by Rekha at a special event

Golden Tissue Silk Saree

The embellished border with light patch work adds a touch of class to this overall attire. This golden tissue silk saree by Rekha shines brightly and looks stunning

Kasavu Silk Saree

This Kasavu silk saree is handcrafted. It features fine gold threads used for border lines and designs on silk and cotton fabric, adding to its elegance

