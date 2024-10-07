Rekha's exquisite saree collection; 7 royal silk sarees

Lifestyle
This gold saree, crafted from silk fabric, was adorned with intricate embroidery of micro prints and handwork, perfectly complemented by matching three-quarter sleeves
Rekha, often seen in heavily embellished sarees, opted for this sober black border metallic silk saree for a function, exuding a regal aura
This Banarasi silk saree by Rekha is a stunning blend of golden and sky blue hues. The saree features intricate hand embroidery and micro print embellishments
This authentic Kanjeevaram silk saree is adorned with pure gold zari work, lending the fabric an unmatched sheen. The fine thread weaving on the silk saree enhances its value
Rekha looks stunning in this white and golden Chougoshia Sitara silk saree. This 150-year-old saree was worn by Rekha at a special event
The embellished border with light patch work adds a touch of class to this overall attire. This golden tissue silk saree by Rekha shines brightly and looks stunning
This Kasavu silk saree is handcrafted. It features fine gold threads used for border lines and designs on silk and cotton fabric, adding to its elegance