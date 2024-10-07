Navratri 2024: Trendy mehndi designs for stylish celebration

Lifestyle
This Garba mehndi design on the palm is very beautiful and unique, you can apply this type of design on your palm.
This Dandiya theme mehndi design will look different and beautiful after being applied on your palm.
You can also make two designs like this on the palm, in which two people are playing Dandiya, as well as write Shubh Navratri to make it unique.
This intricate mehndi design featuring Maa Durga's eyes and forehead tilak enhances beauty. Replicate it on both hands for a stunning look.
In mehndi design, you can make a design of a girl wearing a chaniya-choli dancing Dandiya in this way. Apart from Dandiya in the middle, complete the hands with such 3D designs.