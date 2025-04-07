Curvy Figure? Choose 6 Blouse Designs from Mahhi Vij

Lifestyle
Any type of blouse can look awkward on a curvy body. If you want to look fashionable, you can choose Mahhi Vij's blouse look. Wear a sweetheart neckline blouse.
Whether it's a saree or a lehenga, you can also choose Mahhi Vij's embroidered off-shoulder blouse look. Such blouses look quite fashionable.
If you are wearing a floral design saree or lehenga, try a sleeveless V-neck blouse. You can increase or decrease the size of the neckline according to your choice.
Sleeveless plain blouses also look beautiful. Try a butterfly cut blouse.
If you can't figure out any blouse neckline, then U-shape neckline blouses will also look great.
Full sleeves blouses also look great on a heavy body. You can shine by wearing embroidery work at the sleeve bottom.
Deep V with U neckline looks beautiful in half sleeve blouse. You can also get tassels to brighten up the overall look.
