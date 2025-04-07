Lifestyle

Wear Kurti's sultry back design in summer

Deep Back Design Kurti

Get a deep U back design made in your kurti. This will give your look a very cool and sultry touch. You will look very stylish in this kurti. 

Printed Kurti Triangle Design

If you are looking for a back design for a printed kurti, then you should get a back design like this made. You will look very fashionable in this. 

Deep U Dori Design Kurti

This type of design will give a great look for a floral print kurti. If you ask your tailor to make such a design in the kurti, you will look classic and cool.

Simple Back Design

You can get such a back design made in your fitting kurti or Anarkali suit. This will give your look a royal touch. A chain has been installed in the back with a slight cutting.

Deep Back Kurti Design

A line doli has been merged in the deep back kurti. If you get this type of design made in heavy kurtis, you will look very classic. 

Criss Cross Kurti Design

Whether it is a simple kurti or heavy work, get such a criss-cross back design made. It will give you an amazing look. If you have a good height then choose it for yourself. 

