Lifestyle
Get a deep U back design made in your kurti. This will give your look a very cool and sultry touch. You will look very stylish in this kurti.
If you are looking for a back design for a printed kurti, then you should get a back design like this made. You will look very fashionable in this.
This type of design will give a great look for a floral print kurti. If you ask your tailor to make such a design in the kurti, you will look classic and cool.
You can get such a back design made in your fitting kurti or Anarkali suit. This will give your look a royal touch. A chain has been installed in the back with a slight cutting.
A line doli has been merged in the deep back kurti. If you get this type of design made in heavy kurtis, you will look very classic.
Whether it is a simple kurti or heavy work, get such a criss-cross back design made. It will give you an amazing look. If you have a good height then choose it for yourself.
