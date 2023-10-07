Lifestyle

07-Oct-2023, 06:16:43 pm

Red to Pink: 7 colours of Bougainvilleas

Red to Pink are 2 of 7 Bougainvillea colors. This vibrant plant also blooms in Purple, Magenta, Orange, Yellow, and White, adding beauty to gardens

Image credits: Pixabay

Magenta

Magenta is one of the most common and striking colors of bougainvillea. It's a vibrant pinkish-purple shade that adds a burst of color to gardens and landscapes

Image credits: Pixabay

Purple

Purple: Bougainvillea can also be found in various shades of purple, ranging from deep and dark purple to lighter lavender tones

Image credits: Pixabay

Red

Red bougainvillea varieties are known for their rich and intense red bracts. They create a bold and eye-catching display

Image credits: Pixabay

Pink

Bougainvillea in shades of pink can range from soft pastel pinks to brighter and more vivid pinks, offering a delicate and romantic look to gardens

Image credits: Pixabay

Orange

Some bougainvillea cultivars have orange-colored bracts, which add warmth and tropical flair to outdoor spaces

Image credits: Pixabay

Yellow

Yellow bougainvillea is less common but still adds a unique touch to gardens. The yellow bracts can range from pale yellow to a deeper golden hue

Image credits: Pixabay

White

White bougainvillea is elegant and classic. The pure white bracts create a clean and timeless appearance

Image credits: Pixabay
