Pacific Ring of Fire to Himalayan Region: 7 Earthquake prone places

Lifestyle
Horseshoe-shaped zone that encircles the Pacific Ocean, known for its high levels of seismic activity. It includes countries like Japan, Indonesia, Philippines, New Zealand etc.
The collision of the Indian, Eurasian tectonic plates created a seismically active zone in the Himalayan region, affecting Nepal, India, Bhutan, Pakistan, Afghanistan
Located in California, is a major transform fault that runs through the state. It is notorious for producing significant earthquakes and is closely monitored for seismic activity
Stretches fromAtlantic Ocean through southern Europe and Asia to the Himalayas. It includes countries like Italy, Turkey, Greece, and Iran, which are prone to earthquakes
Is a tectonic plate boundary extends from the Afar Triangle in the Horn of Africa down through eastern Africa. Countries in this region, such as Ethiopia and Kenya bears the brunt
Turkey is located at the convergence of the Eurasian and Arabian plates, making it prone to earthquakes. The North Anatolian Fault and East Anatolian Fault are particularly active
Located in the central United States, the New Madrid Seismic Zone is a notable intraplate seismic area. It has produced significant earthquakes in the past