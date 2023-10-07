Colaba Causeway to Crawford Market: 7 places in Mumbai for shopping

Lifestyle
Situated in the heart of Mumbai, Zaveri Bazaar is one of the oldest and largest jewelry markets in the city, offering a stunning variety of gold, silver, and diamond jewelry.
Nestled in the heart of South Mumbai, Manish Market is known for its electronic goods and accessories. It's a go-to place for tech enthusiasts.
Crawford Market is a historic market offering a vast selection of fruits, vegetables, spices, and household items. it is also known as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Mandai.
From trendy clothing and accessories to unique artifacts and souvenirs, Colaba Causeway caters to a wide range of tastes.
A popular shopping destination in the western suburbs, Linking Road in Bandra is lined with an array of fashion boutiques, street stalls, and accessory shops.
Fashion Street is a paradise for budget shoppers. It offers a wide range of clothing, footwear, and accessories at affordable prices near Churchgate station.
Known as the "Thieves' Market," Chor Bazaar is a treasure trove of antiques, vintage items, and quirky collectibles.