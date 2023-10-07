Mango to Lichi: 7 nutritious fruits to eat in humid climate

Lifestyle
Due to excessive humid climate many people faces excessive sweat, increase in blood rate & depth of blood circulation. So fruits are better with helping in such climates.
Lichi is rich in vitamin C which helps to stay hydrated in humid climate. It is also beneficial for skin and stomach problem like constipation.
Mango is packed with rich minerals & vitamins which helps to improve immune system & fight humidity.
It is the best fruit to consume during heat waves. It’s 90% filled with water content & vitamins which are essential for a human body.
Musk Melon is also mostly filled with water content & essential fibres that are beneficial for stomach. It can also be consumed in the form of milkshake too.
A great fruit to tackle extreme heat waves & stay hydrated. It is very nutritious in nature which is very beneficial for physically challenging work, during humidity.
The richest fruit filled with vitamin C which helps to energise the body to function.
It is one of the healthiest fruit which supplies numerous vitamins & nutritious to function.