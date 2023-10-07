Lifestyle

07-Oct-2023, 04:00:36 pm

Stress Reduction to Productivity: 7 benefits of digital detox

Digital Detox means intentionally disconnecting from your digital devices for some time, so that you can focus on other things. Here are 7 benefits of digital detox.

Image credits: Getty

Increased Productivity

Scrolling on phones through unlimited content can be addictive and a hinderance to productivity. Hence, digital detox can increase your productivity.

Image credits: Pexels

Reduced Stress

Constant barge of information on digital devices can increase stress. So, a break from digital devices can relax your mind.

Image credits: Freepik

Better Sleep Quality

Using digital devices especially before bed, messes up with the sleep quality. So disconnecting from digital devices ensures a refreshed and less irritable you.

Image credits: Getty

Better Relationships

Taking a break from mindless scrolling and spending a quality time with loved ones will strengthen your relationships. So keep that phone aside while you interact with loved ones.

Image credits: Getty

Heightened Awareness

Digital devices can disconnect you from real world. A digital detox helps you to interact with the environment, fostering heightened awareness.

Image credits: Getty

Mental Clarity

Constant flux of information on the internet can clutter your mind, making you feel irritable. Digital detox can help in clearing all confusion and reconnecting with your thoughts.

Image credits: Getty

Time for Hobbies

A break from digital devices will give you more time to do your favourite things and improve on your skills. 

Image credits: Getty
