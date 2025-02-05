Lifestyle

Wedding Moong Dal Halwa Recipe

Wedding Moong Dal Halwa

Moong dal halwa is a delicious dessert made for weddings and special occasions. It's prepared with ghee and dry fruits. Here's an easy recipe.

Ingredients for Moong Dal Halwa

Moong dal - 1 cup (soaked, coarsely ground), Ghee - 5 tbsp, Jaggery or sugar - ½ cup, Full cream milk - 2 cups, Almonds, cashews, pistachios, Cardamom powder, Saffron - 5-6 strands

Roast the Moong Dal

Grind the soaked moong dal into a coarse paste. Roast the dal in a non-stick pan with ghee over low heat, stirring continuously.

Add Milk and Jaggery

When the dal is fragrant and golden brown, add milk. Simmer and stir continuously. Add melted jaggery or sugar and mix.

Add Dry Fruits and Flavoring

Add chopped dry fruits and cardamom powder. Mix in saffron strands soaked in milk.

Cook the Halwa Thoroughly

The halwa is ready when it leaves ghee, thickens, and becomes glossy. Serve hot, garnished with chopped almonds and pistachios.

Special Note

For a healthier version, use jaggery and honey instead of sugar. Substitute almond milk for regular milk. Add more dry fruits.

