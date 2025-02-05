[PHOTOS] Mrunal Thakur inspired stylish, modern party outfit ideas

Lifestyle
A pink and blue sleeveless bodycon dress enhances your glamour.
A mini dress is perfect for office parties. Pair it with nude makeup and open hair.
Pairing a denim top with denim jeans creates a stunning look. Such tops are readily available online and offline.
For a traditional touch at an office party, a frock suit is a stylish and affordable option.
If heavy dresses aren't your style, a kurta set offers both comfort and elegance.
