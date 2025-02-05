Lifestyle
Pair a black blazer and pants with a satin top like Hina Khan. Create a bossy look with a half-bun hairstyle and minimal makeup.
Hina Khan looks gorgeous in a pink linen jumpsuit. This look is perfect for the office. Style it with a bun or ponytail.
For an elegant office look, take inspiration from Hina Khan's full-neck, full-sleeved top paired with a long pink skirt.
Choose this shimmering silver blazer and pants set for a special occasion at the office. Complete the look with red lipstick.
Hina looks gorgeous in this collared dress. Suitable for both office and casual outings. Style with subtle makeup.
For a cool office look, try Hina's denim palazzo pants and jacket combo, layered with a long coat.
Hina Khan's casual cotton strap shirt and matching pants are perfect for both office and vacation.
