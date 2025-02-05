Lifestyle
If you have a bulky figure like Sapna Choudhary and want to hide your curves, carry a pastel-colored high-waist lehenga. Pair it with a deep-neck blouse and a net dupatta.
Plus-size girls can try this look of Sapna Choudhary. She has carried a green and maroon colored square patched lehenga with a heavy border at the bottom.
You can also choose a white flared lehenga with a golden and black border at the bottom. Pair it with a black strappy blouse and a heavy dupatta with a black base.
Pair a blue flared lehenga in Bandhani print with a striped zig-zag patterned backless blouse. Carry a dupatta with gota patti lace.
Plus-size girls can also try this look of Sapna. She has carried a maroon and burnt orange kali-style heavy lehenga. Pair it with an elbow-sleeves blouse and a free-hand dupatta.
If you are newly married and going to a function, wear a red full-sleeved blouse and flared lehenga and drape a red dupatta over your head.
This type of white and yellow alternative kali lehenga will also look very beautiful on plus-size girls. Carry a white blouse and a shaded white yellow dupatta with it.
