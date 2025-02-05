Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Nora Fatehi’s 6 blouse designs for sarees, lehengas

1. Mirror Work Golden Blouse

Nora Fatehi pairs a mirror work golden blouse with a purple saree. Get a similar blouse for any saree, readily available for under 500 rupees.

2. V-Neck Velvet Blouse

Nora's V-neck blouse adds a touch of style to her Banarasi saree. Get inspired by this design for a subtle yet chic look.

3. Deep Neck Blouse Design

Nora adds boldness with a matching deep neck, broad-sleeved blouse and a ruffled red saree. Get a similar blouse stitched for under 500 rupees.

4. Pearl Work Tube Blouse

Pearl work blouses are trending. Choose this tube pattern to steal the show, available in various designs.

5. Square Cut Blouse

Nora's square cut blouse offers a stunning look. Choose this design for a refreshing change and a glamorous appeal.

6. Round Neck Blouse

Nora's golden round neck blouse complements her fish-cut lehenga. Get it stitched or buy a readymade one for sarees and skirts.

7. Bralette Blouse Design

Nora's sequined bralette blouse adds a touch of glamour. Get it stitched for a more revealing look if desired.

