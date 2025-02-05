PHOTOS: Nora Fatehi’s 6 blouse designs for sarees, lehengas

Lifestyle
Nora Fatehi pairs a mirror work golden blouse with a purple saree. Get a similar blouse for any saree, readily available for under 500 rupees.
Nora's V-neck blouse adds a touch of style to her Banarasi saree. Get inspired by this design for a subtle yet chic look.
Nora adds boldness with a matching deep neck, broad-sleeved blouse and a ruffled red saree. Get a similar blouse stitched for under 500 rupees.
Pearl work blouses are trending. Choose this tube pattern to steal the show, available in various designs.
Nora's square cut blouse offers a stunning look. Choose this design for a refreshing change and a glamorous appeal.
Nora's golden round neck blouse complements her fish-cut lehenga. Get it stitched or buy a readymade one for sarees and skirts.
Nora's sequined bralette blouse adds a touch of glamour. Get it stitched for a more revealing look if desired.
