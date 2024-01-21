Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Fruits, trees and flowers to offer to Lord Ram

Lifestyle
Lord Rama's attributes vary per Ramayana tradition, but these are some frequent ones.
Lord Shiva, part of the Hindu triad, is worshipped under the Bilva tree. However, Lord Rama considers it auspicious and occasionally associates it with Hanuman.
Lord Rama is related to the lotus flower, which symbolises purity. It represents spiritual awakening and enlightenment and is fortunate.
Hinduism reveres tulsi, which symbolises cleanliness and devotion. The Tulsi plant may have protected Sita during her imprisonment. Tulsi leaves are venerated in Rama worship.
Hindus revere the peepal tree and Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya. While searching for Sita, Rama meets Hanuman under a Peepal tree.
The Ashoka tree is often associated with Sita, the wife of Lord Rama, during her captivity in Lanka. The tree is said to have witnessed her distress and is thus considered sacred.
Sandalwood paste and oil are used to worship deities, including Lord Rama. Sandalwood is considered purifying and is used in various religious rituals.