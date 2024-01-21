Lifestyle
1 cup flour, 1 tablespoon gram flour, 1/4 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 cup curd, water (as required), ghee or oil for frying.
1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup water, 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder, saffron colour or orange food colour.
Mix flour, gram flour and baking soda in a bowl. Gradually add curd and mix well to make a lump-free batter. The batter should neither be too thick nor too thin.
Cover the batter and let it ferment for at least 6-8 hours or overnight. Keep it in a warm place. After fermentation, the batter will become foamy and fluffy.
Mix sugar & water in a saucepan. Heat on medium flame until sugar dissolves completely. Mix cardamom powder & saffron threads. Cook the syrup to a one-string consistency.
Heat ghee or oil in a deep frying pan on medium flame. Pour the batter into a tumbler bottle or a plastic piping bag with a small hole at the tip.
Pour the batter into the oil with the required shape. Fry them until they become golden brown & crisp. Take out the jalebis from the oil and put them in the syrup.
After soaking the jalebis in the syrup place them on a serving plate. If desired, garnish with chopped nuts and serve as is or with rabri.