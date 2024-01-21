Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 7 Indian sweets to enjoy on January 22

Lifestyle
Here are seven traditional sweets that you can enjoy during this auspicious occasion.
Peda is a semi-soft round sweet made from condensed milk with cardamom, and garnished with pistachios or almonds.
Milk solids are deep-fried into soft, spongy Gulab Jamun, which is served in sugar syrup. This delicacy is popular in India and eaten during festivals.
Sweet modaks contain jaggery and shredded coconut. During festivals and religious events, Lord Ganesha's favourite dessert is made.
A famous cashew nut, sugar, and ghee sweet is Kaju Katli, also known as Kaju Barfi. Its creamy, velvety texture makes it a party favourite.
Condensed milk, sugar, and ghee make barfi, an Indian dessert. It comes in basic, pistachio, almond, or coconut tastes and is topped with almonds.
Deep-frying wheat flour batter and soaking it in sugar syrup makes jalebi, dessert pretzels. Its orange colour and sweet-tangy flavour are popular.
Laddu is a popular and versatile sweet made from flour, sugar, and ghee. It is often prepared during festive occasions and holds a special place in religious celebrations.