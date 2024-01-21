Lifestyle

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 7 Indian sweets to enjoy on January 22

Here are seven traditional sweets that you can enjoy during this auspicious occasion.

Image credits: Freepik

Peda

Peda is a semi-soft round sweet made from condensed milk with cardamom, and garnished with pistachios or almonds.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Gulab Jamun

Milk solids are deep-fried into soft, spongy Gulab Jamun, which is served in sugar syrup. This delicacy is popular in India and eaten during festivals.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Modak

Sweet modaks contain jaggery and shredded coconut. During festivals and religious events, Lord Ganesha's favourite dessert is made.

Image credits: facebook

Kaju Katli

A famous cashew nut, sugar, and ghee sweet is Kaju Katli, also known as Kaju Barfi. Its creamy, velvety texture makes it a party favourite.

Image credits: social media

Barfi

Condensed milk, sugar, and ghee make barfi, an Indian dessert. It comes in basic, pistachio, almond, or coconut tastes and is topped with almonds.

Image credits: social media

Jalebi

Deep-frying wheat flour batter and soaking it in sugar syrup makes jalebi, dessert pretzels. Its orange colour and sweet-tangy flavour are popular.

Image credits: social media

Laddu

Laddu is a popular and versatile sweet made from flour, sugar, and ghee. It is often prepared during festive occasions and holds a special place in religious celebrations.

Image credits: social media
Find Next One