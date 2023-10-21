Lifestyle

7 pre-workout snacks you shouldn't miss

1. Banana with Almond Butter:

This classic combo provides a mix of carbs, healthy fats, and potassium for sustained energy.

2. Greek Yogurt and Berries:

High in protein and antioxidants, it's an excellent choice for muscle recovery and energy.

3. Oatmeal with Honey and Nuts:

Oats provide complex carbs, while honey and nuts offer a quick energy boost and healthy fats.

4. Whole Grain Toast with Avocado:

Avocado's healthy fats and whole grains provide long-lasting energy.

5. Trail Mix:

A mix of nuts, dried fruits, and dark chocolate gives you a balance of carbs and fats.

6. Quinoa Salad:

Quinoa is a complete protein and an excellent source of carbs for lasting energy.

7. Hard-Boiled Eggs:

Protein-rich eggs help with muscle recovery and can keep you full during your workout.

