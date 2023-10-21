Baalbek to Beiteddine Palace: 7 MUST visit places in Lebanon

Lifestyle
Baalbek to Beiteddine Palace are 7 MUST visit places in Lebanon, showcasing ancient ruins, natural beauty, and historical grandeur
Explore the ancient ruins of Baalbek, including the awe-inspiring Temple of Jupiter, the Temple of Bacchus. These well-preserved Roman temples among most impressive in the world
Discover the stunning Jeita Grotto, a system of interconnected limestone caves with mesmerizing stalactites and stalagmites. The upper grotto is easily accessible
Take a cable car to the mountain town of Harissa, and visit the iconic Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon. The panoramic views of the coastline from here are breathtaking
Hike in the Cedar Forest, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and see Lebanon's national emblem, the majestic cedar trees. Some of these trees are over a thousand years old
Visit the exquisite Beiteddine Palace, a 19th-century palace built by Emir Bashir Shihab II. Admire its stunning architecture, ornate rooms, and beautifully landscaped gardens
The ancient city of Byblos, one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. Explore its well-preserved archaeological sites, stroll through its charming old town